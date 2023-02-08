UPDATE: Victim from East Rue Maison shooting has died, MPD says

UPDATE: MPD said the victim in the shooting on East Rue Maison has succumbed to his injuries and an active homicide investigation is underway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a possible life-threatening injuring in a late morning shooting today, authorities said.

The Mobile Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of East Rue Maison around 11:54 a.m. today regarding a male victim shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a potentially life-threatening injury

At this time, no one is in custody, according to MPD.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more information once it becomes available.

