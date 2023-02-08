Warm afternoon; gusty winds and heavy rain possible overnight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a muggy start to begin the day across the Gulf Coast. Humidity will continue to rise ahead of the cold front this evening, due to breezy southeasterly winds. Daytime highs will be WARM today - maxing out in the mid-to-upper 70s in many places, with high humidity. Overnight, the cold front will approach closer. The best timing begins after 8 p.m. for our inland and Mississippi counties. The majority of the rain will push in after 11 p.m. While the majority of the severe weather is expected to stay closer to the central Mississippi, gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible overnight.

Showers will linger on the panhandle heading into tomorrow, but the rain will clear by 5 p.m. for the viewing area. Temperatures won’t fall until Friday.

Heading into the weekend, we will stay dry and sunny with cold air returning.

Have a great evening.

