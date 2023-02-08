Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Woman charged with attempted murder

Mobile police say she intentionally hit ex-boyfriend with vehicle
Bobbie Jane Black
Bobbie Jane Black(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old Mobile woman accused in an attempted murder incident on Seale Street.

According to police, Bobbie Jane Black used her vehicle to intentionally hit her ex-boyfriend on Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of Seale Street.

The victim reported the incident on Monday and suffered broken legs and feet from the collision, according to authorities.

Black’s bond hearing is scheduled for Friday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Career fair held Wednesday for hundreds of students at Satsuma High School.
Career fair held Wednesday for hundreds of students at Satsuma High School
Man suffers possible life-threatening injury in late-morning shooting, MPD says
Prichard Police Department
Prichard PD investigating homicide on St. Stephens Road
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at Blake’s Crossing Apartments on Stennis Drive.
Boy injured in shooting at Biloxi apartment complex