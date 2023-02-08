Woman charged with attempted murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old Mobile woman accused in an attempted murder incident on Seale Street.

According to police, Bobbie Jane Black used her vehicle to intentionally hit her ex-boyfriend on Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of Seale Street.

The victim reported the incident on Monday and suffered broken legs and feet from the collision, according to authorities.

Black’s bond hearing is scheduled for Friday.

