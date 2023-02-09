Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Alabama exports hit new record in 2022

Cargo ship
Cargo ship(source: WTOC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey today announced that Alabama exports surged to over $25.5 billion in 2022, setting a new annual record.

According to the governor’s office, the value of Alabama exports in 2022 jumped 22% compared to the prior year, which also saw an increase. Alabama exports have soared almost 47% since 2020, when global trade tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic dragged down shipments.

Last year’s surging export activity was driven by rising overseas shipments of Alabama-made vehicles, aerospace parts, chemicals, minerals, metals, and paper products, according to data from the Alabama Department of Commerce.

The 2022 export total is 17.5% higher than the $21.7 billion registered in 2017, the state’s previous annual record tally.

Alabama exports spanned the globe during 2022, going to 196 countries. The Top 5 destinations were:

  • Germany: $4.3 billion, a 16% gain
  • China: $3.8 billion, a 10% increase
  • Canada: $3.2 billion, up 3%
  • Mexico: $2.8 billion, an 11% rise
  • Japan: $1 billion, a 42% jump

“Our record-breaking success when it comes to our exports is yet another example of the far reach of the ‘Made in Alabama’ brand and a direct result of our incredible companies and top-notch workforce,” said Governor Ivey. “Exporting is a fundamental economic pillar that supports growth in Alabama, contributing economic vitality and spurring job creation across the state.”

Exports of Alabama-made vehicles approached $8.9 billion last year, an increase of 13% as shipments to top markets such as Germany, China, and Canada all rose. According to Commerce data, overseas shipments of aerospace products and parts surged 21% to exceed $1.7 billion.

All of Alabama’s top-ranking export categories posed significant gains during 2022

  • Chemicals ($2.7 billion) — up 19.5%
  • Minerals and ores ($2 billion) — up 178%
  • Primary metals ($1.6 billion) — up 20%
  • Paper ($1.6 billion) — up 35%

Christina Stimpson, director of Commerce’s Office of International Trade, said broad-based gains for Alabama exports represent good news for companies back home because it generates increased production, additional investment, and new jobs.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Mount Vernon man killed while visiting girlfriend.
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

Latest News

Christy Harris Rooks ... accused of abusing position as property appraiser.
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County
Laura Goodwin and Jalenn Dixon
Mobile PD: Arrests made in Gloster Court shooting
Hosea Williams and John Lewis leading marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma,...
Alabama Department of Archives & History to hold ‘Celebration of Black History’ event