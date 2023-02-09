Alabama exports hit new record in 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey today announced that Alabama exports surged to over $25.5 billion in 2022, setting a new annual record.

According to the governor’s office, the value of Alabama exports in 2022 jumped 22% compared to the prior year, which also saw an increase. Alabama exports have soared almost 47% since 2020, when global trade tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic dragged down shipments.

Last year’s surging export activity was driven by rising overseas shipments of Alabama-made vehicles, aerospace parts, chemicals, minerals, metals, and paper products, according to data from the Alabama Department of Commerce.

The 2022 export total is 17.5% higher than the $21.7 billion registered in 2017, the state’s previous annual record tally.

Alabama exports spanned the globe during 2022, going to 196 countries. The Top 5 destinations were:

Germany: $4.3 billion, a 16% gain

China: $3.8 billion, a 10% increase

Canada: $3.2 billion, up 3%

Mexico: $2.8 billion, an 11% rise

Japan: $1 billion, a 42% jump

“Our record-breaking success when it comes to our exports is yet another example of the far reach of the ‘Made in Alabama’ brand and a direct result of our incredible companies and top-notch workforce,” said Governor Ivey. “Exporting is a fundamental economic pillar that supports growth in Alabama, contributing economic vitality and spurring job creation across the state.”

Exports of Alabama-made vehicles approached $8.9 billion last year, an increase of 13% as shipments to top markets such as Germany, China, and Canada all rose. According to Commerce data, overseas shipments of aerospace products and parts surged 21% to exceed $1.7 billion.

All of Alabama’s top-ranking export categories posed significant gains during 2022

Chemicals ($2.7 billion) — up 19.5%

Minerals and ores ($2 billion) — up 178%

Primary metals ($1.6 billion) — up 20%

Paper ($1.6 billion) — up 35%

Christina Stimpson, director of Commerce’s Office of International Trade, said broad-based gains for Alabama exports represent good news for companies back home because it generates increased production, additional investment, and new jobs.

