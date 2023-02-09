Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announces passing of Bengal tiger Rajah

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo on Thursday morning announced the passing of Rajah, a Bengal tiger.

Rajah, who was 18 years old, had been in declining health, zoo officials said in a Facebook post. He most recently had been under close supervision by his keeper and veterinarian care teams because of a mass in his mouth and other medical health conditions, officials said. But after his condition drastically worsened and his quality of life became compromised, officials determined that it was necessary to humanely euthanize Rajah.

Rajah came to the zoo as a cub.

“Even as an older cat, despite some trouble walking, he was often observed by his care team playing with his sister, Rani, and with various enrichment toys and activities in his habitat, especially his big ball,” the post read.

“Rajah lived at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo his entire life and had such an incredible presence,” Executive Director Joel Hamilton said in the post.

“His life not only brought joy to so many of us and our guests but helped the zoo educate our guests about this endangered species and how important it is to take care of our wildlife and preserve our planet,” he said.

Hamilton told FOX10 News that Rajah was nearly 19 years old, which is beyond the normal life expectancy of a tiger. Rajah’s medical conditions began taking a turn for the worse late last week, Hamilton said.

The Bengal tiger is considered endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened species and the loss of habitat and prey, caused by human expansion, poaching and illegal wildlife trade are the largest threats to tigers in the wild, the post said.

