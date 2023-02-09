ALDOT and City of Mobile work to ease traffic woes before and after Mardi Gras parades

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mardi Gras season in the port city is in full swing and so are some of the traffic problems around downtown. To help ALDOT is monitoring traffic signals to ease some of the congestion.

“We’re directly communicating with the computer that runs that signal and I can make any number of modifications that we need to,” said Signal Systems Engineer Jeremy Borden.

Signal Systems Engineer Jeremy Borden says they do this starting a couple of hours before the first parade of the day.

“When we start seeing more traffic pick up, we’ll start pushing plans out to the traffic signals wherever we need to that give them for example more green time on the main line,” said Borden.

Borden and the rest of the engineers use monitors like these to keep track of traffic conditions before and after the parades. If a road starts to get too congested, they can push different traffic plans. Especially on roads like Highway 98 and coming off both interstates.

“We’re really trying to keep these four lane highways that go around downtown,” added Borden. “We’re trying to keep those moving and get you on into the inner block by block grid that exists downtown.”

That’s only one part. The City of Mobile is using this data for their Mardi Gras opt in text service which gives real time updates about weather delays and even parking information.

“The civic center, the cruise terminal, the convention center. We’re focusing on those to push those out to push those updates since those are the primary large lots everyone goes to,” said Mary Beth Bergin with the City of Mobile.

ALDOT will be monitoring traffic signals each parade day during Mardi Gras. Meanwhile, if you want to opt in for Mardi Gras updates you can text “MobileMardiGras” to 91896.

