Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Ethics Commission will consider allegations that a Mobile County property appraiser abused her position to benefit herself and her husband.

Christy Harris Rooks, 42, of Semmes, had been scheduled to go on trial on the five-count indictment later this month. But Judge Charles Graddick, at the request of the prosecution and defense, agreed this week to refer the matter to the Ethics Commission.

According to court records, Rooks was a property appraiser II at the Mobile County Revenue Commission. The indictment lists five different alleged ethics violations:

That she used her position to change the appraised value of a property she and her husband own in Semmes, resulting in a tax benefit to the couple and their company, RHF Investments.

That she used her position to change the appraised value of a property she and her husband own on New England Dive in Mobile, resulting in a tax benefit to the couple and their company, RHF Investments.

that she used her position to change the assessment class and/or improvement grade of a property on Pinewood Drive in Mobile that she and her husband own in Semmes, resulting in a tax benefit to the couple and their company, RHF Investments.

That she used a work computer, scanner and printer to review available properties along the Gulf Coast and to review available properties on Auction.com . She also is accused of running credit reports on tenants and prospective tenants.

That she used her county-owned vehicle to travel to properties that she and/or her company owned or for which is was the listing agent.

---

