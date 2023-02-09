Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

An icky day for our Thursday…

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Off and on light rain will linger into Thursday afternoon and early this evening before exiting to the east. If you are headed to the Polka Dots tonight, be sure to bring some rain gear for possible showers. At least the temps will be mild with low 60s at parade time.

Scattered showers will also be around for our Friday. Lows will be in the 50s and highs will be in the 60s. Once again, if you’re headed to the evening parades make sure to grab the rain gear.

And once again, some rain could linger into your Saturday. So we may need some rain gear for those parades as well, but the forecast here isn’t set in stone, so we may get some good luck. Stay tuned.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Mount Vernon man killed while visiting girlfriend.
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

Latest News

An icky day for our Thursday…
An icky day for our Thursday…
Morning Weather Update for Thursday Feb. 9, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday Feb. 9, 2023
FOX10 News Tracking Severe Weather
Tracking severe weather
Today’s outlook: Wednesday evening, Feb. 8, 2023 from FOX10 News
Severe weather impacting the area overnight and into Thursday