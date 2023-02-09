An icky day for our Thursday…

Off and on light rain will linger into Thursday afternoon and early this evening before exiting to the east. If you are headed to the Polka Dots tonight, be sure to bring some rain gear for possible showers. At least the temps will be mild with low 60s at parade time.

Scattered showers will also be around for our Friday. Lows will be in the 50s and highs will be in the 60s. Once again, if you’re headed to the evening parades make sure to grab the rain gear.

And once again, some rain could linger into your Saturday. So we may need some rain gear for those parades as well, but the forecast here isn’t set in stone, so we may get some good luck. Stay tuned.

