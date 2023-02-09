Advertise With Us
Celebrate Life Luncheon to benefit women’s health initiatives at Mobile Infirmary

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Celebrate Life is a new fundraising event to benefit women’s health initiatives at Mobile Infirmary designed to increase awareness about women’s healthcare issues and generate needed funds to improve patient care.

Infirmary Foundation’s Celebrate Life Luncheon will generate funds that will support the Breast Center at Mobile Infirmary, including the purchase of new 3D Prone Biopsy and 3D mammography units.

Diana Brinson, director of Infirmary Foundation, and Rachael Kidd, one of the title sponsors, sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss the event.

Infirmary Foundation’s Celebrate Life Luncheon

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023; doors open at 11:15 a.m.

Place: Crown Hall in downtown Mobile

