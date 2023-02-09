Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Celebrate Mardi Gras with Bienville Bites Food Tour

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It is carnival season and Bienville Bites Food Tour is celebrating with a few festive tours.

Mardi Gras Beads and Brews Trolley Tour

Join us for this one-time Beads and Brews Trolley Tour through the streets of Mobile during Mardi Gras! The trolley will make stops at significant Mardi Gras landmarks in Mobile. Enjoy light bites and brews from each brewery in Mobile.

Floats and Food Tour

An evening of Mardi Gras fun in the city that started it all, Mobile, Alabama! Experience delicious food from our tour of downtown restaurants, Mardi Gras history, and a private space along the parade route to enjoy king cake!

More tours are available for you and your family to enjoy! For more information and to book, visit this website.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Mount Vernon man killed while visiting girlfriend.
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

Latest News

Top 5 updates for military families
Top 5 updates for military families
Tackling Holiday Debt with Navigator Credit Union
Tackling Holiday Debt with Navigator Credit Union
Recipe: Pistachio Salmon With Beurre Blanc Sauce
Recipe: Pistachio Crusted Salmon With Beurre Blanc Sauce
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Brandon Styles Theater at OWA
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Brandon Styles Theater at OWA