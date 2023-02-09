Celebrate Mardi Gras with Bienville Bites Food Tour

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It is carnival season and Bienville Bites Food Tour is celebrating with a few festive tours.

Mardi Gras Beads and Brews Trolley Tour

Join us for this one-time Beads and Brews Trolley Tour through the streets of Mobile during Mardi Gras! The trolley will make stops at significant Mardi Gras landmarks in Mobile. Enjoy light bites and brews from each brewery in Mobile.

Floats and Food Tour

An evening of Mardi Gras fun in the city that started it all, Mobile, Alabama! Experience delicious food from our tour of downtown restaurants, Mardi Gras history, and a private space along the parade route to enjoy king cake!

More tours are available for you and your family to enjoy! For more information and to book, visit this website.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.