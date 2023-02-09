Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Brandon Styles Theater at OWA

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Celebrate the day of love at OWA!

February 14th at 7:00 pm

Coming here from NEW YORK for one night only!

The Uncle Louie Variety Show is composed of two hilarious Italian-American comedians, Carlo Russo and Lou Greco. For many years, they have been making people laugh through their unique brand of comedy that brings memories on how it was like to grow up as an Italian. Their live shows always exceed the audience’s expectations. They do different acts as the lovable Uncle Louie and Pasqualino characters. The duo also performs original music and stand-up comedy. Listen to the amusing stories and humorous jokes of these comedians! They will surely make you smile, laugh out loud, and even cry out tears of joy.

Don’t miss the Gulf Coast’s Hottest Night Of Comedy! Headliner, Jody Fuller is a comic, speaker, writer, and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. Recently, Alabama Magazine selected Jody as one of Alabama’s top 40 men and women over the age of 40 whose lives and careers are characterized by great levels of giving and achievement. Our feature act, Clayburn Cox is a Christian, husband, dad, high school teacher, and relatively funny man. Our opener, Mild Florida woman, Olivia Searcy, is a stand-up comedian who has been performing comedy weekly since 2013 along the Gulf Coast. Our emcee for the evening will be the one and only, Brandon Styles but he might impersonate someone else...

---

