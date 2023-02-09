Advertise With Us
Citronelle PD investigating shooting that killed 1, wounded another

(Atlanta News First)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - Citronelle police are investigating a shooting on Summer Street that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News has a crew en route to the scene and is working to get more details. We will have more information once it becomes available.

