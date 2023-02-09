Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Crash in Alabama’s Escambia County results in road closure

(Source: MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A commercial vehicle crash that happened just before 4 a.m. today has caused a road closure.

ALEA reports Alabama 41 at the 17 mile-marker in Escambia County will be closed during the recovery process for an undetermined amount of time. Alabama Department of Transportation personnel are on scene detouring

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Laura Goodwin and Jalenn Dixon
Mobile PD: Arrests made in Gloster Court shooting
Hosea Williams and John Lewis leading marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma,...
Alabama Department of Archives & History to hold ‘Celebration of Black History’ event
New court filing claims Gulf Shores can’t legally revoke Mudbugs business license
New court filing claims Gulf Shores can’t legally revoke Mudbugs business license
2 suspects arrested for the murder at a Chevron
2 suspects arrested for the murder at a Chevron