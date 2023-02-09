Daphne and Fairhope go head-to-head in 7A area 2 Championship

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - It is a big week for high school basketball teams on the Alabama gulf coast. The Fairhope Pirates went head to head with the Daphne trojans at home for the 7A area 2 championship title.

Daphne just defeated the Foley Lions Monday night in the semi-finals. This time two more region rivals were fighting for a win in the championship round.

Fairhope is 24-2 overall this season and Daphne is 17-12. Both times the two teams have met, the Pirates walked away with the win and Fairhope was looking for the sweep.

Early on it was neck and neck with Daphne taking an early lead thanks to senior point guard Donovan Wilson.

Fairhope has put on a show this season and they were not going to stop now.

Mcrae Taul laid one up for two in the first quarter to help Fairhope fight back.

Daphne’s Randy Williams Jr. worked through the Pirates defense and put two more on the board for the Trojans.

Spencer Sims shot for three at the buzzer and put it in. Pirate’s fans were on their feet.

Daphne’s CJ Gardner powered his way through the defense for two to close the gap going into halftime.

In the third quarter, Sims again, lays it up to tack on two more for the Pirates.

Fairhope went on a run. Caden Creel found Sims again and it was nothing but net for the junior point guard.

It was a back-and-forth effort all game long but, in the end, Fairhope came out on top 58-55 over rival Daphne, securing the 7A area 2 Championship title.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.