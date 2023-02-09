Drug dealer connected to fatal wreck at Keesler sentenced on fentanyl charges

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Dean Carlin Fender, 26, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in the U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court documents, during the investigation into the death of an airman at Keesler Air Force Base, a drug trafficking organization in Harrison County was identified as operating in the sale of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

It was learned that the organization provided fentanyl to Emmett Bennett, who then caused a traffic accident on base, killing one airman and injuring three others. As a result of this investigation, Fender was identified as the person who sold fentanyl to Bennett.

Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court several months after he pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI. (Harrison County Sheriff's Department)

On September 2, 2021, 20 counterfeit Percocet tablets containing fentanyl were purchased from Fender in a controlled drug buy.

Fender was indicted by a federal grand jury nearly a year later on September 7, 2022. He pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute just a two months later on November 9.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

