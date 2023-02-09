Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Drug dealer connected to fatal wreck at Keesler sentenced on fentanyl charges

Dean Carlin Fender, 26
Dean Carlin Fender, 26(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Dean Carlin Fender, 26, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in the U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court documents, during the investigation into the death of an airman at Keesler Air Force Base, a drug trafficking organization in Harrison County was identified as operating in the sale of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

It was learned that the organization provided fentanyl to Emmett Bennett, who then caused a traffic accident on base, killing one airman and injuring three others. As a result of this investigation, Fender was identified as the person who sold fentanyl to Bennett.

Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court several months after he pleaded...
Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court several months after he pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)

On September 2, 2021, 20 counterfeit Percocet tablets containing fentanyl were purchased from Fender in a controlled drug buy.

Fender was indicted by a federal grand jury nearly a year later on September 7, 2022. He pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute just a two months later on November 9.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes

Latest News

Pensacola PD asks public's help to find robbery suspect
Pensacola PD asks public's help to find robbery suspect
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests
Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine Prom in west Mobile
Police believe woman accused of leaving children in Texas may be in Mobile
Arrest made in case of Mount Vernon man killed in Mississippi
Arrest made in case of Mount Vernon man killed in Mississippi