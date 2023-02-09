Advertise With Us
Lightning Safety

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the most dangerous and deadly parts of severe weather is lightning. Lightning happens when you have negative charges in a thunderstorm and positive charges on the ground. Those charges come together and form a lightning bolt that travels at 60,000 m/sec.

Lightning as we know can be deadly and unfortunately for our area, the activities that people are out doing puts them at risk.

Here on the Gulf Coast you are far more likely to be struck by lightning than win the lottery. Fishing and going to the beach are the top two most dangerous activities and boating is not too far behind. You need to be careful when you’re outside doing all these activities.

And when it comes to the guys versus gal, guys are far more likely to get struck by lightning, because guys are more likely to be doing the riskiest outdoor activities.

So we need to be careful. When thunder roars, go indoors.

