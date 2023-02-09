Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man arrested for child porn after pretending to be teen on Snapchat, authorities say

A sheriff’s office in Louisiana says it has arrested Kenneth Allen Jr. on charges that include...
A sheriff’s office in Louisiana says it has arrested Kenneth Allen Jr. on charges that include pornography involving juveniles.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested for indecent behavior involving juveniles on a messaging app.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Kenneth Jerome Allen Jr. is in custody for pretending to be a teenager on Snapchat to trade sexually explicit photos and videos with minors.

Allen Jr. is facing charges that include possession of pornography, distribution of pornography and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Authorities said Snapchat notified them after a video containing child pornography was uploaded onto the social media app by an account linked to Allen Jr.

According to an arrest report, Allen Jr. sent a nude photo of himself to a minor, after she identified herself as being underage and “not into nudes or anything freaky.”

Allen Jr. reportedly told the girl that he was 19 years old and sent her a photograph of someone who was not him.

Authorities said the 37-year-old also engaged in eight other chats with underage girls in which he sent three nude photos of himself and solicited nude videos and photos of them.

He falsely identified himself in two conversations as being 16 years old and 19 years old, according to the arrest report.

The sheriff’s office said it worked with several other departments on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Mount Vernon man killed while visiting girlfriend.
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

Latest News

Citronelle PD investigating shooting that killed 1, wounded another
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
Saddle Up shooting trial reaches verdict
Saddle Up shooting trial reaches verdict
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Slain cinematographer’s Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Favre sues Mississippi auditor over welfare scandal comments