MCSO seeks public’s help finding teen missing since Tuesday

Alexia Isabella (Bella) Wallace
Alexia Isabella (Bella) Wallace(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen.

Authorities said 17-year-old Alexia Isabella (Bella) Wallace left the area of McDonald Road in Theodore on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 and has not returned. Her direction of travel is unknown.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 133 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alexia Isabella (Bella) Wallace is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-2416.

