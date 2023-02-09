Advertise With Us
MGCCC to host Coastal Mississippi Job Fairs, open to the public

By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is partnering with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) to host two 2023 Coastal Mississippi Job Fairs this month, both free and open to the public.

The first will be at MGCCC’s Jackson County Campus in Gautier on Wednesday, February 15. It will take place in the Health, Physical & Aquatic Education Building at 2300 Highway 90.

The second will be at the Harrison County Campus in Gulfport on Thursday, February 16. It will take place at the Gym/Fitness Building at 2226 Switzer Road.

You can view a list of all participating employers for the Jackson County fair HERE and the Harrison County fair HERE.

Both events will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MGCCC urges pre-registration. To register, you can visit jobfairs.ms.gov. They ask that you print your registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.

MGCCC also provided some tips to help make the Coastal Mississippi Job Fair a success for you:

• Dress for success.

• Be prepared for on-site interviews.

• Bring plenty of resumes. (Copiers/scanners will NOT be available at the Job Fair.)

• Review the list of participating employers and have a game plan.

