Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mississippi Agricultural Commissioner speaks on egg prices

With warmer weather, the disease that felled so many egg-laying hens is expected to dissipate.
With warmer weather, the disease that felled so many egg-laying hens is expected to dissipate.(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson knows his eggs.

And Gipson said the loss of 42 million egg-laying hens to disease is just one of the factors that have sent the price of the breakfast staple through the proverbial roof at the local supermarket.

“They’re having to rebuild these flocks and layers to be back where we need to be,” Gipson said. “Meanwhile, all of the inflation is already bad enough, but this has made egg (prices) that much worse.

“So, again, it’s a big problem,” Gipson said.

It’s believed that the disease that has contributed to so much havoc in egg markets will die out as the weather gets warmer, Gipson said, which will, hopefully, bring egg prices down.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hosea Williams and John Lewis leading marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma,...
Alabama Department of Archives & History to hold ‘Celebration of Black History’ event
New court filing claims Gulf Shores can’t legally revoke Mudbugs business license
New court filing claims Gulf Shores can’t legally revoke Mudbugs business license
2 suspects arrested for the murder at a Chevron
2 suspects arrested for the murder at a Chevron
Prichard mother pleads for answers after few details released about son’s murder
Prichard mother pleads for answers after few details released about son’s murder
Body cam footage of ESCO shooting released
Body camera video released in deadly ESCO deputy involved shooting