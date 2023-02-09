Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile PD: Arrests made in Gloster Court shooting

Laura Goodwin and Jalenn Dixon
Laura Goodwin and Jalenn Dixon(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made two arrests in the shooting Wednesday that happened on Gloster Court.

Investigators say they were able to identify Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, as the suspects involved in the shooting.  On Wednesday, they were arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

It was early in the same day, at about 1:13 a.m., when officers responded to the 7000 block of Gloster Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crash in Alabama’s Escambia County results in road closure
Hosea Williams and John Lewis leading marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma,...
Alabama Department of Archives & History to hold ‘Celebration of Black History’ event
New court filing claims Gulf Shores can’t legally revoke Mudbugs business license
New court filing claims Gulf Shores can’t legally revoke Mudbugs business license
2 suspects arrested for the murder at a Chevron
2 suspects arrested for the murder at a Chevron