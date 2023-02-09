Mobile PD: Arrests made in Gloster Court shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made two arrests in the shooting Wednesday that happened on Gloster Court.

Investigators say they were able to identify Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, as the suspects involved in the shooting. On Wednesday, they were arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

It was early in the same day, at about 1:13 a.m., when officers responded to the 7000 block of Gloster Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 17-year-old male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

