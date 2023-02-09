MOBILE POLICE: A Woman Steals Christmas Presents from a Baby; Viciously Attacks the Mother

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’re taking a second look at what Mobile Police are calling a real life “Grinch.” They say not only did she beat a rival, but stole a child’s Christmas presents from under the tree.

Take a look at 22 year old Kadejah Johnson. On Christmas Eve, last year, M-P-D says she decided to visit her boyfriend’s other girlfriend. But it was no holiday social call, according to investigators. First, they say Johnson kicked in the victim’s apartment door on St Stephens Road, beat the woman, then found a knife, attacking the victim again. The woman grabbed her child, and locked both themselves in a bathroom. Johnson then decided to leave, but before she did, police tell us she scooped up all of the child’s presents, and walked out the door with them. The woman and baby are ok.

Kadejah Johnson is 5 feet, 1 inch, weighing 165 pounds. She’s charged with Home Invasion Burglary. According to police, she has promised to turn herself in, repeatedly, but hasn’t.

If you have seen Johnson, or know where she is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don’t have to leave your name.

