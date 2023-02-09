New court filing claims Gulf Shores can’t legally revoke Mudbugs business license

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A motion was just filed in circuit court by the attorneys representing Mudbugs. It claimed the city tried to strip its business license using an unlawful ordinance.

Attorney Mark Ryan said the ordinance doesn’t legally hold up.

The issue is under a TRO, or temporary restraining order, meaning everything is in limbo until that TRO expires February 16, or Judge Jody Bishop has another hearing on the issue.

Ryan claimed that the city of Gulf Shores didn’t go through all the proper steps of creating an ordinance to keep a business from getting or renewing it’s license.

In the new court filing, Ryan and other attorneys for Mudbugs claimed that Gulf Shores didn’t, first, put the ordinance in the newspaper, then introduce it at a regular scheduled city meeting, allow the public to comment and finally vote on the ordinance at a future council meeting.

Ryan said because that process didn’t happen, his client doesn’t have to shut its business down.

Ryan said, ”It’s just a document the attorney said he drew up and they use, he said ad-hoc from time to time as needed. Well, you can’t do that. That’s unlawful. The city doesn’t have the legal authority under the constitution of Alabama and the state code to just kind of create a document that they pull out when convenient that’s never seen the light of day, never been voted on, never been published, never been discussed and say ‘Hey, here are the rules we’re going by.”

Mudbugs has been under scrutiny due to a number of complaints. Specifically, there was an alleged sexual assault there last summer and then shots were fired at the bar in 2021.

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Kraft and the police department have both told us they won’t comment on pending litigation.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.