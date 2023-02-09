Nintendo Direct Livestream, reveals Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Thousands of people checked out the Nintendo Direct livestream February 8. It was roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games that will be launching in the first half of 2023.

The announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, was one of the highlights. The latest installment of the franchise is the sequel to 2017′s Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Tears of the Kingdom is set for release May 12, 2023 and will cost $69.99.

Gameplay footage of Link’s massive adventure included the islands floating above Hyrule, never-before-seen weapons and mysterious vehicles. Plus, the first full gameplay trailer for Pikmin 4– the newest entry in the series which asks you to overcome obstacles by guiding pint-sized creatures on a strange planet – was revealed. The latest installment features a Space Dog, Ice Pikmin and a range of new discoveries, and will land on Nintendo Switch on July 21.

After years of rumors, Metroid Prime Remastered is real. If that wasn’t exciting enough, Nintendo is releasing the game today on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Physical copies of the game will also be available on February 22.

Other highlights of the video presentation include reveals from Nintendo’s development and publishing partners showcasing the return of several beloved characters and franchises headed to Nintendo Switch. These include PROFESSOR LAYTON and The New World of steam, a new game in the Layton series; Disney Illusion Island, featuring Mickey and Friends in a 2D platformer-adventure; Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, the mystery thriller; and the King of All Cosmos’ return in We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie.

“With a robust lineup of Nintendo Switch games for all types of players, and with Metroid Prime Remastered launching today, Nintendo is still finding ways to surprise and delight fans,” said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications. “2023 is shaping up to be yet another stellar year for Nintendo Switch players and anyone who’s eager to join the fun.”

Also on the horizon a slate of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games to the online Nintendo Switch - with titles like Tetris, Kirby’s Dream and Wario Land for the Game Boy.

Launch Lineup of Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online

Tetris®

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

GARGOYLE’S QUEST

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II – Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

Launch Lineup of Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

