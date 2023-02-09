Prichard mother pleads for answers after few details released about son’s murder

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An emotional plea from a Prichard mother after she found out her son was murdered.

According to Prichard investigators, 28-year-old William Freeman was found shot in a field off Telegraph Road Sunday.

Prichard PD revealed this information days after the crime was discovered.

Detectives don’t have a lot to go on.

This is one of the reasons Freeman’s mother, Adrienne Jackson, reached out to FOX 10 News.

She hopes somebody will come forward and help police find her son’s killer.

“It was like he was just thrown out like trash and that’s very hurtful for all of us,” Jackson pleaded. “And I want the city to know that they had another murder in Prichard.”

It was a busy scene Sunday afternoon around 3 o’clock off Telegraph Road.

Officers went out to Chandler Street after a man says he saw a body in the field.

The victim was identified as Freeman.

Jackson says she hadn’t heard from her son that day which was unusual.

“Someone had called and said that my son was missing and they hadn’t seen him in a while,” Jackson said. “And I talk to him every single day. I mean minimum one time he’s gonna at least call me 10-15 times a day.”

Jackson says her son lives just a block over from where his body was found.

Investigators say Freeman was shot, but believe the crime happened at a different location and that his body was dumped there.

“He never met a stranger so that’s one of the things that I’m fearful of, that it was maybe someone that maybe he knew,” Jackson said. “So from 7-3 in the afternoon nobody knew where he was.”

Freeman leaves behind a four-year-old son. His mother pleads for someone to come forward.

“Please, please, please contact Prichard Police. I just want justice for my son...I just want justice for him,” Jackson said.

Prichard Police haven’t named any suspects in this case.

If you know anything about what happened call PPD.

According to investigators this is the fifth homicide of the year.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.