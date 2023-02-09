Advertise With Us
Provision on the Fly opens new drive-thru coffee shop in Montrose

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Provision on the Fly is a drive-thru coffee shop for serious coffee drinkers.

Owner William Hanes visited the FOX10 News Studios and sat down with Shelby Myers to discuss the new venture coming to Montrose and how it will differ from his brick-and-mortar location in Fairhope.

