Severe weather chances decrease as wet system moves east

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This morning has started off pretty wet with a big band of rain slowly tracking east across the Gulf Coast. Thankfully, the chances of severe weather have decreased but we’ll still have to watch the radar even through this afternoon. Most of the rain will be shifting east of I-65 as the moisture axis shifts more to the east.

If you’re making Mardi Gras plans tonight, I’d take the rain gear as a precaution but there’s a chance that downtown Mobile stays dry tonight for the Order of Polka Dots which would be great news! Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon with low 60s at parade time and low 50s by dawn tomorrow. An Upper Low will bring in yet another shot for rain on Friday and Friday night. We should stay free of a severe weather threat but there could be shower chances for Inca and the Apollo’s Mystic Ladies. For now, the chances of showers during those parades is isolated but I’d be prepared for a few showers just to be on the safe side. Hopefully by tomorrow morning we’ll have better news regarding the forecast of those parades. Get ready for drier and colder weather this weekend. Highs drop to the low 50s for Saturday with a morning temp in the low 30s on Sunday.

