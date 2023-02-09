South Baldwin Medical Center breaks ground for expansion, modernization project

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday was a big day in Baldwin County as South Baldwin Regional Medical Center broke ground for a hospital expansion and modernization project.

The medical center is preparing to build a new patient tower--a project that will impact numerous services. According to the hospital’s website, the renovations in the existing facility will complement the new additions.

Hospital CEO Margaret Roley spoke about what many people should expect to see in the coming months.

“You will start to see steel going vertical probably in the next month, five-story building tower that will house all new outpatient and procedurals area, additional OB women services, additional med surge surgical beds and all new ICUs,” she said.

The target date for the opening of the new space is early 2025.

