Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

South Baldwin Medical Center breaks ground for expansion, modernization project

By WALA Staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday was a big day in Baldwin County as South Baldwin Regional Medical Center broke ground for a hospital expansion and modernization project.

The medical center is preparing to build a new patient tower--a project that will impact numerous services. According to the hospital’s website, the renovations in the existing facility will complement the new additions.

Hospital CEO Margaret Roley spoke about what many people should expect to see in the coming months.

“You will start to see steel going vertical probably in the next month, five-story building tower that will house all new outpatient and procedurals area, additional OB women services, additional med surge surgical beds and all new ICUs,” she said.

The target date for the opening of the new space is early 2025.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Mount Vernon man killed while visiting girlfriend.
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

Latest News

Cargo ship
Alabama exports hit new record in 2022
Christy Harris Rooks ... accused of abusing position as property appraiser.
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Alabama 41 reopens following crash in Escambia County
Laura Goodwin and Jalenn Dixon
Mobile PD: Arrests made in Gloster Court shooting
Hosea Williams and John Lewis leading marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma,...
Alabama Department of Archives & History to hold ‘Celebration of Black History’ event