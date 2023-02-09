Tackling Holiday Debt with Navigator Credit Union

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are over and the reality of your spending is setting in. According to Adobe Analytics, Americans spent a record-breaking $204.5 billion shopping online during the holidays, with more than half paid with credit cards. Navigator Credit Union has some ways you can tackle your holiday debt.

Know What You Owe Take the time to list each credit card, the unpaid balance, and the interest rate. Make minimum monthly payments on all your cards while applying any extra money to knock out the credit card with the highest interest first. Then move to the next card until your balances are at zero.

Do A Temporary Budget Overall It may be time to make tough budgetary choices. Take a look at your monthly spending and cut where you can. Unsubscribe to all but one streaming service, skip meal delivery services and cut back on travel. Use the money toward paying off your credit card debt.

Consider a Balance Transfer Credit card interest rate often ticks up along with federal rates. That means the average rates have shot up to 19.85%, according to financial information site Bankrate, the highest on record. Consider all or a portion of that debt to a credit card with a lower interest rate. Be sure to take into account introductory periods and any balance transfer fees.

For a limited time, Navigator Platinum Rewards cardholders can qualify for 8.99% APR on balance transfers. Unlike other credit cards, the low interest rate is for the life of the balance transfer. There are also no balance transfer fees or annual fee. Learn more at navigatorcu.org/balance-transfer.

Plan Ahead Want to avoid that holiday debt hangover this year? Start planning now! Set aside money each month dedicated to buying gifts and paying for celebrations. You’ll be amazed at how quickly it will add up.

Set up a Christmas Savings Account at Navigator. Its competitive rate and your regularly scheduled deposits will allow the fund to build steadily. Then on November 1, we’ll automatically transfer your savings so you can celebrate the holidays without worry.

About Navigator Credit Union Navigator Credit Union has been guiding the Gulf Coast since 1939. Navigator is a not-for-profit credit union, here for Members, not Wall Street investors. That means the Credit Union can provide a full range of financial products and services, with better rates, fewer fees and more flexibility than most banks, including free checking, home loans, auto loans and credit cards. Navigator has 12 full-service Branches from Daphne, Ala., to Gulfport, Miss., and is committed to providing the strength, stability and financial resources Members need – no matter what happens on life’s journey. Visit navigatorcu.org to learn more or apply for membership!



