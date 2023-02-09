Theodore woman arrested, accused of stabbing boyfriend in January

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested at 59-year-old Theodore woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend last month.

Kimberly Caster was arrested Wednesday on charges with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree robbery.

Police said the woman allegedly stabbed in boyfriend Jan. 19 after an argument in the 5000 block of Jones Road.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

Caster’s bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, jail records show.

