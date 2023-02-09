Top 5 updates for military families

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Recently, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, and along with it the highly anticipated Secure 2.0 Act. What do those 1653 pages of legislation mean, and how will legislation provide better and simpler retirement savings options and financial benefits?

To help Military families take full advantage of the new benefits, USAA has identified and is unpacking the top five benefits for Military families in this new law. Joseph Montanaro, Certified Financial Planner, USAA Military Affairs Relationship Director and member of the USAA Military Advocacy Group goes over the top five updates for military families.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.