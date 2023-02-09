Advertise With Us
Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach police cars
Panama City Beach police cars(Source: Gray Television)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year.

A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.

Alcohol sales are cut off at 2 a.m. during March.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said last year was their loudest. There was also a riot that led to charges filed.

Here are the suspects with warrants issued from the WSFA viewing area.

The Panama City Beach Police Department has issued warrant for these individuals from central...
The Panama City Beach Police Department has issued warrant for these individuals from central Alabama.(Source: Panama City Beach Police Department)

