Apollo’s Mystic Ladies to kick off Mardi Gras on the eastern shore

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras is about to kick on in Baldwin County and that can only mean one thing. Apollo’s Mystic Ladies are getting ready to roll. The AML parade is the first one each year and the ladies love that role.

“Happy Mardi Gras from the AML,” a group yelled out with enthusiasm.

Apollo’s Mystic Ladies kicked things of early with a traditional start to parade day at Mancie’s Antique Club in Old Town Daphne. AML packed the house and had the party started by midday Friday, February 10, 2023. It’s something they’ve done for 23 years. Apollo’s Mystic Ladies was founded in 2000 by a group of ladies having drinks at Mancie’s and the rest is history.

“We started here. All in this little meeting room right here, so…it’s nice,” pointed out the masked emblem bearer for float # 7.

That little meeting room was jammed full of folks and will be throughout the night. AML will parade right in front of Mancie’s on Main Street. The street will be packed with folks like Adam Amicone who can’t wait for Mardi Gras to get going on the eastern shore.

“I’m super excited, you know. It’s going to be a great year,” said Amicone. “We’re really excited to kick it off here in Baldwin County and it’s going to be…I mean, look. We’re all excited. It’s Mardi Gras time and this is what we do very well.”

To kick off their third decade of parading, AML added an emblem float to the lineup for the first time (Hal Scheurich)

Apollo’s Mystic Ladies stepped it up big this year, adding an emblem float for the first time. We caught up with some of the riders as they went through their last-minute preparations at the Daphne Civic Center. That’s also where we caught up with this year’s queen. She’s a charter member of the organization and proud to see how it’s grown and evolved. She’s also filled with optimism about the night.

“It’s going down. I mean, you can say it. There’s nothing wrong with saying it. I mean, it’s not going to rain so just come on out. We’re going to have a good time. It is not going to rain water on our parade so come to Daphne,” said the AML Queen emphatically.

The parade gets underway at 6:45 from the Daphne Civic Center and heads south on Main St. Several Fox 10 News personalities will be on the Fox 10 float with plenty of swag to throw.

