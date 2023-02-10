Advertise With Us
Author Scott White talks about his book ‘The Life Is Too Short Guy’

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Author Scott White is on a mission to make the world happier one smile at a time. With his endless energy, he motivates and inspires everyone he meets to focus on happiness, gratefulness, and positivity.

Scott White’s “The Life Is Too Short Guy” will give you a practical roadmap for making the most of every minute and living a happier and more fulfilling life. White takes you on an inspiring and emotional journey; weaving thought-provoking personal stories and the stories of others who have had major AHA! moments in life. Result: The Life Is Too Short Guy (LITSG) philosophy.

For more information visit: https://www.lifeistooshortguy.com/

