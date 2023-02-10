Advertise With Us
Baker and MGM face off in 7A Area 1 Championship

By Emily Cochran
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A big week of high school basketball on the Alabama Gulf Coast. Tonight, the Baker Hornets went head-to-head with Mary G. Montgomery at home.

It’s the 7A area 1 championship round. Baker is 23-6 coming into tonight and MGM is 14-8 on the season. The Hornets came out on top in both games back in January when the two teams met.

Baker 4 star junior point guard Labaron Philon is the number 1 player in Alabama and was sure to put on a show. The Auburn commit scored 32 points on the night.

Ryan Majors scored eight for the Hornets.

Baker defeated the Vikings 65-48. The Hornets are your back-to-back 7A area 1 Champions.

Next stop, regionals tipping off next Thursday in Montgomery.

