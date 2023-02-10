MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether it’s high inflation or supply chain issues, most American families and small businesses are feeling the squeeze of economic uncertainty. New polling shows that consumers are turning to credit card rewards programs to fight back against inflation and reduce the high cost-of-living. Clint Henderson, Rewards expert and Managing Editor at The Point Guy joins us to discuss the results of the survey, how consumers can maximize their credit card rewards, tips for using rewards and stretching budgets, and what could undermine those benefits.

More Info: https://handsoffmyrewards.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.