By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether it’s high inflation or supply chain issues, most American families and small businesses are feeling the squeeze of economic uncertainty. New polling shows that consumers are turning to credit card rewards programs to fight back against inflation and reduce the high cost-of-living. Clint Henderson, Rewards expert and Managing Editor at The Point Guy joins us to discuss the results of the survey, how consumers can maximize their credit card rewards, tips for using rewards and stretching budgets, and what could undermine those benefits.

More Info: https://handsoffmyrewards.com

