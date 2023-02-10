Advertise With Us
Damp day to end the work week

By Michael White
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a damp and dreary forecast for the next couple of days. We have a stalled front over us, and that will contribute to additional rain showing up at times today and tonight.

No severe weather threats will be lurking and that’s the good news, but the bad news is that you’ll need the rain gear for any Mardi Gras plans tonight. Rain coverage will be in the 50-60% range today and tomorrow. A second front pushes in during the day on Saturday. Highs this afternoon will reach the low 60s and we’ll drop to the mid 40s by daybreak Saturday. It’ll be much colder this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The coldest temps will be in the mid to upper 30s on Sunday and Monday mornings. The sky goes Sunny for Sunday and Monday. We see the 70s return by Tuesday and the rain and storm chances will return by then as well.

