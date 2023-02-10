Eglin AFB to release weather balloons

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WALA) - The 96th Operations Group will release red weather balloons beginning Saturday and running through Feb. 20 from Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., Eglin Air Force Base announced Friday.

The balloons will be released each day between 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to collect weather data for a Naval Post Graduate School research project to understand the physical interaction between the lower atmosphere and the upper ocean, officials said.

For more information, please contact Team Eglin public affairs office at (850) 882-3931.

