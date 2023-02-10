Advertise With Us
Exclusive surveillance video shows the moment a shooter wounds three victims on Schillinger Road

Surveillance video shows suspect shoot into vehicle on Schillinger
Surveillance video shows suspect shoot into vehicle on Schillinger
By Ashlyn Nichols
Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surveillance video obtained by FOX10 News shows what happened during a shooting that left three people wounded Thursday night.

Investigators say three male victims were sitting in a car outside a gas station off Schillinger Road when they were shot.

The search is now on for the suspects involved in this crime.

The surveillance video taken outside the ‘Spirit’ gas station shows the victims’ car parked outside.

Several minutes later, two people walk up to the parked car. One of them throws open the driver’s door and fires.

Investigators say the suspects told the victims not to move. When the victims tried to get away, the shooter fired several times.

In the right hand corner of the screen on the video, you can see the suspects sprint to a parked car and speed away.

Police say two of the victims are 18 years old and the other is 17. Police describe their wounds as non life-threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.

