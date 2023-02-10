Fairhope’s Volanta Park getting a grand slam of improvements for baseball season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Volanta Park in Fairhope has undergone major improvements from new baseball fields to fences, restrooms and concession stands.

Folks can expect fresh facilities when they hit the ballpark this season.

(SOT: Jay Robinson, Councilman for the City of Fairhope)

“Whether it’s your children, your grandchildren, whether its you coming to watch your neighbor’s children- Volanta is one of the few neighborhood parks left in Baldwin County. The fact we can keep it-- I think it’s great we will be able to do that,” said Jay Robinson, Councilman for the City of Fairhope.

“Fairhope has grown dramatically over the years and one of the things that has increased in population is our recreational sports department. And so we’ve needed additional fields for years-- so now we are in the process of creating four additional fields that you can see from the interstate for each age group,” added Robinson.

Lance Ruble is one of the local fathers and coaches benefiting from the new complex.

“It’s encouraging because you start seeing more money put into the youth programs-- it’s a growing population with these kids so we’re excited about it,” said Ruble.

The one-million dollar improvement project has been in the making for the past two years.

“When you drive up right now, you can see the outline- all the fields are fenced, the four new fields on the front, and there’s the bathrooms and the structures are up which will be additional concessions and restrooms. You can see the lighting. The only thing we are waiting on is good weather to get sod and turf laid,” added Robinson.

Ruble says he looks forward to rec season kicking off in just a month.

“We’ve kinda maxed out when it comes to numbers so for some kids- maybe there is not enough room for them which is a good problem to have. Between rec teams and travel ball- it’s kind of blowing up,” said Ruble.

Baldwin County’s rapid growth has propelled the need for space.

For Robinson, the need hits home as he’s a father himself of two young athletes.

“I get to see it firsthand- the need for space. I get to see the results when kids get the attention and when kids get the environment that they need to learn and to grow in each particular sport. You know- I love being at the ballpark, I always have. It’s something special to be a part of,” explained Robinson.

Councilman Robinson says March 11th is the tentative opening date.

