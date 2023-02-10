“Family of the Fallen” set to lead Floral Parade with new float

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a larger than life tribute to the men and women of law enforcement who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“The headpiece that we have here was actually on one of the first floats we were able to ride in,” said Sgt. Joseph Goff, MPD & Vice President of Family of the Fallen.

The group “Family of the Fallen” started 11 years ago -- following the death of Mobile Police Officer Steven Green.

“The year that Steven Green was killed was on the first day of Mardi Gras... So we didn’t want his son or his family to equate Mardi Gras with the loss of their loved one,” said Sgt. Goff.

Sgt. Goff recalls that first Mardi Gras when officers spotted Officer Green’s widow and young son -- Trey Green on the parade route. The officers not only showed the family some love, but went above and beyond.

“About two days later -- a bunch of officers got together and bought a bunch of stuff and were able to pretty much fill two Tahoe’s full of stuff and Trey was able to ride in the Chief’s Tahoe -- lead the parade and he was throwing stuff out the window,” recalled Sgt. Goff.

Starting out small -- they eventually borrowed floats from the Mobile Mystics -- giving other family members of fallen officers and those injured in the line of duty an opportunity to ride in a Mardi Gras parade.

This year for the first time with the help of generous sponsors -- they’ve raised money to design and build their own float.

“One of the things I like about it is the American Flag and then we have the Thin Blue Flag and the Thin Blue American Flag,” said Sgt. Goff.

The four families chosen this year -- will ride behind pictures of their officer. Honored this year are:

Sgt. David Eugene Beck, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Clayton Graham, Mobile Police

Officer Chad Wynn, Mobile Police

Officer Dornell Cousette, Tuscaloosa Police

With their new float set to go -- they’ll be leading the Floral Parade (Saturday, February 18th at Noon) -- with another opportunity for the Port City to say thank you!

“We hope they remember these families and the sacrifices they’ve made and also the sacrifices men and women make every day when they go out and try to keep our city safe,” said Sgt. Goff.

The Mobile Police Department’s Honor Guard will also be marching in front of the float stopping at various intersections with a flag display. They ask the public observe that solemn display as it unfolds along the parade route.

Meanwhile -- if you would like to donate throws or help Family of the Fallen -- click here.

