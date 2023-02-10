Advertise With Us
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment

Raven Yates (2018)
Raven Yates (2018)(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:50 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who was featured on FOX10′s “Fugitive Files” series is now wanted in Houston, Tx for child abandonment, according to police.

According to FOX26 Houston, Raven Yates left her 12-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old son home alone for nearly seven weeks from Sept. 28, 2022 to Nov. 14, 2022.

The father of the 12-year-old was working in California when he discovered Yates had left the children and flew home immediately to discover the children were not enrolled in school and that Yates had been spotted in Mobile, Al, according to FOX26.

In 2018, Yates was featured on “Fugitive Files” for attempting to slash a repo man with a box cutter, as well as assault him with a rubber mallet and fire extinguisher when he tried to take her car.

Yates fled before MPD could make an arrest, but a traffic charge in Texas had her extradited back to Mobile.

You can read FOX26 Houston’s full report here and the Roman Forest Police Department’s Facebook post here.

