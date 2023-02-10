FOX10 partners with Infirmary Health to offer free heart screenings this morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News is once again partnering with Infirmary Health as we “Go Red” for heart month.

To celebrate, Infirmary Health is hosting free heart screenings this morning at three separate locations -- in Mobile, Fairhope and Bay Minette.

For the first 100 people at each location who show up at 8 a.m., they will receive free heart screenings. That includes blood pressure checks, cholesterol and glucose readings.

You’ll get your results immediately so one of the healthcare professionals can talk to you if you have any issues.

It’s all designed to help you take charge of your health.

The heart screenings are at Mobile’s Pro-Health Fitness Center, Fairhope’s Thomas Fitness Center and Bay Minette’s North Baldwin Fitness Center. It’s first come, first served from 8 until 11 a.m.

