Google’s AI “Bard” gives wrong answer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Some technical difficulties for Google during a test run of its new AI chatbot, Bard.

It’s supposed to rival the popular ChatGPT.

Google is looking to show it’s still out in front when it comes to the race for the best artificial intelligence technology. However, Bard seems to be showing some inaccuracies leading up to its public launch.

The company’s demo on Twitter shows a user asking what new discoveries from the James Webb space telescope can they tell their nine year old about. One of Bard’s responses is that the telescope took the first pictures of a planet outside our solar system. But the James Webb Telescope didn’t discover exoplanets.

According to NASA, the first picture was actually taken by the European Southern observatory’s “very large telescope” in 2004.

Google responded by saying such issues are expected to be addressed by its trusted testers. It didn’t sit well with investors. Google shares tanking $100 billion after the factual error.

Investors, reportedly, were also underwhelmed with the company’s presentation about how it plans to deploy artificial intelligence in its products.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announcing that it would be incorporating its ChatGPT into products like its Bing search engine. The company has invested $10 billion into OpenAI, the start-up that created ChatGPT.

Led by Microsoft, AI technology has recently taken Silicon Valley by storm, dazzling investors and sparking fear in writers for its ability to answer questions in plain, simple language rather than a list of links.

