iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media gives us a rundown of this weekend’s events including lots of Mardi Gras parades.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE- Fri 5:30pm-10pm, Cathedral Square, downtown Mobile

Get ready to party like it’s 1703!! Kick-off this year’s free, family-friendly Friday Night Live Concert Series with SIX different Brass Bands in celebration of Mardi Gras! CLICK HERE

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY CIRQUE SPECTACULAR- Sat 7:30pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre

Enjoy the magic of the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra joined onstage by cirque-style acrobats and contortionists with breathtaking skill. CLICK HERE

US ARMY OLD GUARD FIFE & DRUM CORPS- Fri 2pm, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

Step back in time with them as they recall the days of the American Revolution while performing in uniforms that resemble those worn by the musicians of General George Washington’s Continental Army. The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps is the only unit of its kind in the armed forces, and is part of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard). Take in the view of the “Mighty A” and Mobile Bay while enjoying this mini concert.

LIVING HISTORY CREW DRILL Saturday 8am-3pm, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

Be on the deck of the ALABAMA at 1:00 p.m. when “call to battle stations” is sounded. Enemy airplanes will attack the ship and the crew members will defend her with guns blazing! CLICK HERE

MARDI GRAS PARADES

THURSDAY:

6:30 p.m. - Order of Polka Dots, downtown Mobile

FRIDAY:

6:30 p.m. - Order of Inca, downtown Mobile

6:45 pm - Apollo’s Mystic Ladies, Daphne

SATURDAY:

2 p.m. - Mobile Mystics, Mobile Mystical Revelers, Mobile Mystical Friends, downtown Mobile

3:00 pm - Mystic Mutts of Revelry - Fairhope

6:30 pm - Knights of Ecor Rouge - Fairhope

6:30 p.m. - Maids of Mirth (Route G), Order of Butterfly Maidens, Krewe of Marry Mates, Order of Hebe (Route A) downtown Mobile

SUNDAY:

6:30 p.m. - Neptune’s Daughters, Order of Isis

