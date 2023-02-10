Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Infirmary Health hosts free heart screenings Friday morning at three locations

FOX 10 news once again partnered with Infirmary Health as we “Go Red” for heart month.
Infirmary Health hosts free heart screenings at three locations
Infirmary Health hosts free heart screenings at three locations(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 news once again partnered with Infirmary Health as we go red for heart month.

Hundreds were able to take advantage of free heart screenings Friday morning in three convenient locations in Mobile, Fairhope, and Bay Minette.

“Hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes are all conditions that raise risks for strokes and cardiovascular disease. Among many other conditions. But they’re modifiable. If you can get screened, they’re quick, easy and relatively inexpensive to take advantage of. And you can change your risk and lower your risk with appropriate care,” Dr. Thomas Turnage said.

Blood pressure checks, cholesterol, and glucose readings were all included in the free screening.

Healthcare professionals were on hand to talk if there were any issues. And it was an easy process. Just walk in, register, and then wait to be seen.

“We want to remove barriers. We want to make it easier to get tested. We care about your health,” Elise Split said.

“It’s relatively easy. The results would be immediate, and then if there are any abnormalities, they can direct you to the healthcare professional,” Dr. Turnage said.

And screening like this can be the first step to being proactive about your health.

“There’s a lot of things that we can change. Having a good exercise regime, eating appropriately, and taking our medications helps lower our risk of stroke. The good news is those are things that we can change, and we can manage. So, by getting a screening like this, we know what your risk factors are, and we’re able to get you on a medication regimen to lower those risks,” Maggie Poole said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
Florida GOP gives DeSantis control of Disney district
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Miss Jubilee’s Outstanding Teen 2023
Miss Jubilee’s Outstanding Teen 2023
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment