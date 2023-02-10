Infirmary Health hosts free heart screenings Friday morning at three locations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 news once again partnered with Infirmary Health as we go red for heart month.

Hundreds were able to take advantage of free heart screenings Friday morning in three convenient locations in Mobile, Fairhope, and Bay Minette.

“Hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes are all conditions that raise risks for strokes and cardiovascular disease. Among many other conditions. But they’re modifiable. If you can get screened, they’re quick, easy and relatively inexpensive to take advantage of. And you can change your risk and lower your risk with appropriate care,” Dr. Thomas Turnage said.

Blood pressure checks, cholesterol, and glucose readings were all included in the free screening.

Healthcare professionals were on hand to talk if there were any issues. And it was an easy process. Just walk in, register, and then wait to be seen.

“We want to remove barriers. We want to make it easier to get tested. We care about your health,” Elise Split said.

“It’s relatively easy. The results would be immediate, and then if there are any abnormalities, they can direct you to the healthcare professional,” Dr. Turnage said.

And screening like this can be the first step to being proactive about your health.

“There’s a lot of things that we can change. Having a good exercise regime, eating appropriately, and taking our medications helps lower our risk of stroke. The good news is those are things that we can change, and we can manage. So, by getting a screening like this, we know what your risk factors are, and we’re able to get you on a medication regimen to lower those risks,” Maggie Poole said.

---

