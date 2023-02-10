Joe talks with Green Bay Packer AJ Dillon and his wife Gabrielle about the Big Game

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The last touchdown has been scored and, whether your team won or lost, it’s time to deal with the after-party mess. Green Bay Packer AJ Dillon and his wife Gabrielle and going to help you clean up after the big game and get ready for Valentine’s Day.

The game is over and then it becomes the most hard-pressed 24 hours of the year – Monday the 13th. It is the day between the Big Game and Valentine’s Day. It’s between friends and lovers. It’s the war between helmets and teddy bears. It’s the day of clean up.

Live from Phoenix, the site of the Big Game AJ and Gabrielle will be able to share their favorite Big Game party ideas, how to clean up in time for a romantic Valentine’s Day, and talk about the Finish 24 Hour Challenge.

If Finish Quantum doesn’t remove dried-on stains from your game chicken wings sauce, artichoke dip or nachos, the meal is on Finish! Finish will refund up to $20 of the meal.

