Jury convicts alleged Saddle Up Saloon shooter of lesser charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After nearly a full day of deliberations, a jury on Thursday found a man accused of a downtown shooting guilty, but it was not the verdict that the victims’ relatives wanted.

The Mobile County Circuit Court jury rejected a murder charge and instead found Freddy Escobar-Diaz guilty of manslaughter. The jury also founded him guilty of first-degree assault in the wounding of another man, rather than attempted murder. Instead of a possible life prison sentence, he faces a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison on each count.

The charges arose from an incident at the Saddle Up Saloon on Dauphin Street in August 2021. The shooting resulted in the death of Andy Sims, a popular tattoo artist known as “Tattoo Drew.” A bouncer at the bar, Damon Givens, responded to the altercation and suffered a gunshot wound. He died months later.

Family and friends of the victims expressed disbelief over the verdict.

“I’m very disappointed at the jury’s decision,” said Sim’s cousin, Kendrick Holliman, who described the victim as like a brother to him. “They had clear-cut evidence on everything.”

Givens’ mother, Trish Givens, expressed a similar sentiment.

“I don’t know what the jury did not see,” she said. “The evidence was there. He shot my son in anger.”

Escobar-Diaz, 41, was visiting Mobile from Houston and never had met Sims. Defense attorney Jeff Deen argued to the jury that this was a case of self-defense, resulting from a misunderstanding.

“He came in there and some guy took offense at him taking pictures of the bar; thought he was taking pictures of his girlfriend; slugged him,” he said. “And it led to an altercation that, unfortunately, led to the demise of the other fellow. But it just wasn’t a murder.”

Deen depicted his client as a good man who had never been in trouble before.

“Freddy Diaz is a hard-working guy – married, three children, no record at all,” he said. “There have never been any problems.”

Givens said her son worked to protect others during the gunfire.

“Once the shooting started, he tried to get as many people shoved into the bar so that he could keep from getting shot,” she said. “And he took the bullets.”

Added family friend Jordan Bishop: “It’s not fair, I don’t think. I think the jury was handed a case that was pretty black and white, and they didn’t see that, unfortunately.”

Kendrick said his cousin was coming off of a 14-hour shift and went to the Saddle Up Saloon night to relax with a drink or two.

“I’m just in shock about it all,” he said. “There’s no remorse. Everyone’s playing the victim all over there.”

