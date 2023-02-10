Lawmakers react after Biden amends Alabama Disaster Declaration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers are reacting after President Joe Biden on Thursday made additional federal disaster assistance available to Alabama following the devastating Jan. 12 severe weather.

“I am beyond thankful to President Biden for this GREAT NEWS! From the beginning, President Biden has worked swiftly to respond to our calls by expediting the major disaster declaration for the State of Alabama,” said Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, in an email. “Now, with this critical increase in FEMA Public Assistance, I am confident that we will build back stronger than before.

Sewell also thanked Gov. Kay Ivey and her colleagues in the state’s congressional delegation for their support.

“These critical resources will not only allow us to expedite the cleanup of all the properties destroyed by the storm, but our communities will also have the opportunity to build back stronger and to create a better future for the people of Alabama,” she added.

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. echoed Sewell’s thanks to those “working together with the City of Selma, Dallas County and the entire tornado destruction area to provide the 100% reimbursement declaration. This is truly a blessing for Selma. Thank you and I thank God for ‘favor’.”

Under the president’s order, federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures have been increased to 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period of the state’s choosing within the first 120 days of the incident period.

More information on the FEMA Public Assistance program can be found here.

