Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Lawmakers react after Biden amends Alabama Disaster Declaration

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb. 8, 2023, in Washington. With an eye toward the 2024 campaign, Biden ventures to Florida. It's a state defined by its growing retiree population and status as the unofficial headquarters of the modern-day Republican Party. The president sees a chance to use Social Security and Medicare to drive a wedge between GOP lawmakers and their base of older voters who rely on these government programs for income and health insurance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File(Associated Press)
By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers are reacting after President Joe Biden on Thursday made additional federal disaster assistance available to Alabama following the devastating Jan. 12 severe weather.

“I am beyond thankful to President Biden for this GREAT NEWS! From the beginning, President Biden has worked swiftly to respond to our calls by expediting the major disaster declaration for the State of Alabama,” said Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, in an email. “Now, with this critical increase in FEMA Public Assistance, I am confident that we will build back stronger than before.

Sewell also thanked Gov. Kay Ivey and her colleagues in the state’s congressional delegation for their support.

“These critical resources will not only allow us to expedite the cleanup of all the properties destroyed by the storm, but our communities will also have the opportunity to build back stronger and to create a better future for the people of Alabama,” she added.

Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. echoed Sewell’s thanks to those “working together with the City of Selma, Dallas County and the entire tornado destruction area to provide the 100% reimbursement declaration. This is truly a blessing for Selma. Thank you and I thank God for ‘favor’.”

Under the president’s order, federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures have been increased to 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period of the state’s choosing within the first 120 days of the incident period.

More information on the FEMA Public Assistance program can be found here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Man shot inside beauty supply store in Semmes
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures.
‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures
Hundreds come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road

Latest News

Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Miss Jubilee’s Outstanding Teen 2023
Miss Jubilee’s Outstanding Teen 2023
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams