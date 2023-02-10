Mobile native set to lives lifelong dream as a video assistant during the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s been a special season for the Philadelphia Eagles. Including Mobile’s own Marlon Sanders. Before he was a video assistant for the Eagles. He was originally trying to walk on as a player for Alabama A&M.

“My grades were poor to my mom’s standards. I saw Alabama A&M needed some filmers,” said Marlon Sanders. “I snuck away and did it without telling my mom for about two weeks so I finally told her, and she said are you crazy I said you can’t do anything.”

After graduating, Marlon got a chance to be a film intern at South Alabama. Then led to an opportunity at the Senior Bowl working with the Panthers and the Dolphins.

“After that week I felt so inspired so I just started putting feelers back out again I called my now boss and thank God he was actually looking for people at the time,” said Sanders.

Then came the offer of a lifetime. The chance to join the Philadelphia Eagles right around the 2021 draft.

“It didn’t kind of hit me until you see your quarterback and your vets come in. Guys like Jalen Hurts, Brandom Graham, I’m about to shoot these guys I can’t mess up,” added Sanders.

Marlon finished his first season as an intern before getting moved up to a full-time video assistant this season. Just in time for one of the best seasons in franchise history.

“Now I’m actually filming the games and practices. I was just like wow we’re rolling the first year I got up here,” said Sanders. “Like I said we got off to an 8-0 start so we were kind of peaking and looking at this point like could we actually make it to the Super Bowl.”

Now that it’s official Marlon says he’s excited to do what he does under the bright lights of the Super Bowl.

“We don’t know what kind of moments are going to happen out in Arizona,” said Sanders. “That Super Bowl film is something that they’ll be watching for 10-15 years.”

He hopes his story can inspire those who want to do the same.

“God put me in the right position. Regardless of where you’re from whether it’s Mobile, or Toulminville like me or Prichard,” said Sanders. “You can make it. Just never give up.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.